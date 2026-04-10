Traffic police commander Daniel Tan to lead Gambling Regulatory Authority from June 2

Traffic police commander Daniel Tan Sin Heng will take over as chief executive of the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) on June 2, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced in a press release on Friday (April 10).

Tan, 54, who holds the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC), will take over the leadership baton from Teo Chun Ching, who is concurrently Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) for Policy.

SAC Tan joined the Singapore Police Force in 1996 and has held key appointments in departments across the Home Team, including as Deputy Commissioner for Policy and Transformation at the Singapore Prison Service, director of planning and organisation, and commander of the Central Police Division.

He is credited with driving major legislative changes that strengthened road safety, such as revisions to the demerit points system and expansion of speed limiter requirements for heavy vehicles.

"Under Mr Tan's leadership, traffic police advanced the use of technology in operations. This included the next-generation electric vehicle expressway patrol cars, with advanced technology features to improve the police's response to incidents, and the use of artificial intelligence-enabled analytics to improve the detection of traffic violations," MHA said.

Teo Chun Ching helped future-proof regulatory regime for casinos: MHA

DC Teo Chun Ching, 52, led the transformation of the Casino Regulatory Authority into GRA in 2022, following the enactment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore Act and the Gambling Control Act.

In a press release then, MHA said that establishing GRA as the "single regulator" for all forms of gambling in Singapore will allow the Government to stay ahead of technological and gambling trends.

GRA can also respond more adequately to emerging gambling products, including a "more holistic and coherent approach" to gambling policies, the ministry added.

DC Teo is credited with spearheading GRA's digital and data transformation, enhancing its system security and resilience, and building advanced analytics to inform regulatory policies that mitigate problem gambling and money laundering.

"This enabled GRA to effectively stay ahead of technological and gambling trends, respond to emerging gambling products, and develop holistic and coherent policies to regulate the gambling industry in Singapore," MHA said in its statement

GRA and MHA are currently drafting regulations to stipulate conditions under which blind boxes may be offered here.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question on Feb 12, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said that this would allow the Government to better manage gambling inducement risks.

Trading card packs sold here will also be encompassed by the proposed regulations.

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