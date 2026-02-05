Shoppers to get $8 FairPrice vouchers for every $100 spent from Feb 5 to 16

From Feb 5 to 16, shoppers will get an $8 voucher for every $100 spent in a single receipt at all FairPrice supermarkets.

Customers can also get up to four return vouchers per transaction, which can be redeemed with no minimum spend from the next day after it is received till March 3, said FairPrice Group (FPG) in a press release on Thursday (Feb 5).

The transactions can be made using any mode of payment, including CDC supermarket vouchers or Linkpoints.

The second wave of vouchers is part of a series to help Singaporeans stretch their dollar during the festive season, said FPG.

“With less than two weeks to the start of Chinese New Year, we know that many Singaporeans will be rushing to complete the final stretch of their festive preparations,” said FPG group chief executive Vipul Chawla.

In January, the supermarket giant introduced a price freeze on all chilled pork and popular seafood and vegetables and launched a $6 return voucher initiative, in line with the government's CDC Vouchers support scheme.

Extended opening hours

The supermarket chain will also be extending its opening hours at stores islandwide in February.

From Feb 12 to 15, FairPrice Xtra outlets at Hougang One, JEM, Kallang Wave Mall, Changi Business Park, Parkway Parade and VivoCity will be open until 2am daily.

On the first day of Chinese New Year, 156 out of 168 FairPrice stores islandwide will stay open. Of these, 42 stores will operate for 24 hours, while the remaining 113 will be open until 5pm.

[[nid:727586]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com