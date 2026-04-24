COE quota to increase by 1% for May to July period: LTA

The supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COE) for the May to July period will increase by 1 per cent compared to the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (April 24).

As compared to the 18,824 issued in the February to April period — which fell by about 1 per cent — the number of COEs will rise by 228, or 1 per cent.

Across the vehicle categories, Categories B and E will increase by around 7 per cent and 6.3 per cent respectively, while the quota for Categories A and D will fall by about 2 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively.

The quota for Category C remains unchanged.

LTA added that bidding under the new quota will begin on May 4. It consists of the following components:

25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the 12-month period from April 2025 to March 2026.

Provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2025.

Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired temporary COEs, early turnover for commercial vehicles, redistribution from identified guaranteed deregistrations and injections of additional COEs.

In October 2024, LTA announced that up to 20,000 more COEs will be released across all vehicle categories progressively.

The regulator added that the increase is possible after studying "evolving" travel patterns in recent years, along with its ability to manage congestion through ERP 2.0.

COE prices rose across all categories except for Category D (motorcycles), in the second COE bidding exercise for April 2026.

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editor@asiaone.com