20,000 TEU container ship berthed at Keppel Terminal delights shipping enthusiasts

If you've passed by the West Coast Highway this week, or if you live or work close to PSA Singapore's Keppel Terminal and were intrigued by the sight of a huge container ship docked there, here's what it is.

Container ship Ever Genius, a Panama-flagged ship, docked at the terminal on Monday (Jan 26) morning at about 9.35am.

Measuring 400m in length, Ever Genius is among the largest ships in the world, capable of carrying 20,124 standard shipping containers, or twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).

Built in 2018 by Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan, the container ship is currently operated by a subsidiary of Evergreen Marine.

For comparison, the world's largest ship, Irina, measures nearly 400m in length and can carry 24,346 TEUs. It is operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company, or MSC.

Ship spotters and enthusiasts have revelled in the Ever Genius' sighting, with one post on Instagram receiving over 5,000 likes.

An Instagram user, luxaeterna93, explained why the ship's sighting in the city is rare, with others helping to elaborate that this is due to the ongoing consolidation of container terminals at Tuas mega port. The comment received nearly 500 likes.

Several users agreed that despite having worked in the area for some years, they've not encountered a similar sighting.

Of course, there were also those who quipped that their online purchases from Taobao must be within one of the containers onboard.

AsiaOne understands that Ever Genius will be slipping off at 3am on Thursday morning.

Tuas Port to be ready in the 2040s

When completed in the 2040s, the new Tuas Port will be the world's largest fully automated port, capable of handling 65 million TEUs annually, almost double of what Singapore's ports currently handle.

It currently has 12 operational berths.

Singapore's port handled 44.66 million TEUs in 2025 — its highest on record — outperforming the 41.12 million in 2024.

In 2027, when the new $647.5 million supply chain hub at Tuas comes online, it will further strengthen Singapore's proposition as a choice port of call.

Built by Singapore construction firm Soilbuild, it allows businesses who wish to consolidate their cargoes to make up full containers — before onward shipping — to save time and monies.

It also allows processing and redistribution of cargo containers which are not fully loaded.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in October 2024, PSA International's Group Chairman Peter Voser said that the new hub will strengthen its network, advancing PSA Southeast Asia's node-to-network strategy to make Tuas a focal point of the global supply chain system.

