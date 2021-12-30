COP hearings, NOC saga and Squid Game: Stories that caught your attention in 2021

With the new year just a few days away, here's a recap on some of the most newsworthy moments in 2021.

The year has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, with both Delta and Omicron Covid-19 variants emerging — opening up new fronts in Singapore's battle against the virus.

Similar to last year's sovereigns, 2021 also had its fair share of individuals who decided against wearing a mask. Some would recall the 'badge lady' at Marina Bay Sands.

Besides the pandemic, the year took a dramatic turn with the Night Owl Cinematics saga, and allegations of toxic work culture. Former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan made headlines for lying in Parliament, with more revelations from her and her party during the Committee of Privileges hearings.

While these headlines took centre stage, AsiaOne reporters spoke to individuals like a witch who set up a business providing sorcery services as well as Mucus Mortuary, a metal band creating "music that your mother will never approve of".

And not forgetting how the Netflix series Squid Game took Singapore and the world by storm.

Join us as we look at clips of the most memorable moments in 2021.

keithchua@asiaone.com