Couple throw wedding banquet at Sengkang HDB pavilion to make it convenient for elderly guests

Instead of celebrating their big day at a posh hotel or restaurant, a couple opted to do it at a humble HDB pavilion in Sengkang.

Apart from wanting a simple ceremony and banquet, they also wanted to make it more convenient for their elderly guests with mobility issues.

Last Saturday (July 6), Wu Jingwen, 39, and Shen Huiyun, 34, tied the knot at Block 186 Rivervale Crescent, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The couple — who have been together for 14 years — invited their family members, friends and close neighbours.

The space, which accommodated 15 tables, was decked out with decorations such as a balloon arch at the entrance of the red-carpet aisle and a double happiness symbol on stage.

A karaoke set and other audio equipment were also set up for guests to belt out a song or two onstage. Chefs from a catering company cooked and served dishes on-site.

The total cost came up to about $10,000, Wu told Shin Min.

He said that he and his wife started planning for their wedding in February and ultimately decided to hold their reception in a HDB estate.

"My parents are in their 60s and some of my elderly relatives have difficulty walking," he explained. "If their children were driving them, they could walk directly into the venue after alighting from the car."

Wu added that he is close to his neighbours, who had expressed their desire to attend the reception. Holding it at the pavilion in the neighbourhood would make it more convenient for everyone.

"Honestly, it doesn't matter if the guests give us ang baos or not. The main goal is to get everyone to eat and celebrate together."

