CPF top-ups, undergraduate scholarships: Edwin Tong unveils plans to boost sports in Singapore

Balancing academics and sports hasn't been easy for Team Singapore fencer Juliet Heng, who is enrolled in the Business Studies course at the Ngee Ann Polytechnic via a through-train programme with the Singapore Sports School.

The 19-year-old even took a gap year in 2023 for a break - but things will certainly look up if she gets awarded the new spexEducation Undergraduate Scholarship, an initiative announced by the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong today (Aug 21).

To support high-performing athletes and para-athletes, several initiatives including the undergraduate scholarship and monthly CPF top-ups will be introduced, said Minister Tong.

He was speaking at a post-National Day Rally engagement session for over 300 people at the Singapore Sports Hub.

From Sept 1, all athletes pursuing their undergraduate studies or commencing higher education next year can apply for the spexEducation Undergraduate Scholarship, one that will cover expenses such as tuition fees and course materials.

There will be two tracks, the first being the "dual career" track for athletes who are pursuing their studies while training and competing.

There's also the "new career track", for those who choose to embark on their studies after they retire from competitive sport.

"We have done well, but we want to do more for our current and future athletes," said Minister Tong.

"We understand their pain in making the hard decisions, whether it is giving up the sport they love to pursue their academics, or letting go of their academics to fulfil their sporting aspirations."

Monthly CPF top-ups

From next April, athletes under the spexScholarship scheme will also receive monthly top-ups to their Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts.

The spexScholarship supports elite athletes financially as well as in other areas such as sports science and nutrition.

"Competing full-time at the highest levels means that athletes and para-athletes forgo their opportunity to accumulate savings, including CPF...This affects their ability to purchase housing, support their healthcare needs, and save for their retirement," highlighted the minister.

Hence, Sport Singapore will "revise upwards" the scholars' monthly allowance, by channelling 20 per cent of their increased stipend into their CPF.

The statutory board will contribute another 17 per cent of their stipend to their CPF accounts, taking reference from the current prevailing CPF rates for employers and employees, said the minister.

And to encourage athletes to remain in elite sports for a longer time, they will receive a bonus of one month's stipend for every four years of scholarship completed, starting from the 2025 financial year.

These initiatives to support national athletes are a bid to make sports an attractive and viable career path for Singaporeans.

"I encourage all our young aspiring athletes to make full use of this scholarship to help you pursue your sporting excellence goals," he said.

Heng told the media that if she gets the scholarship, the support will give her some "peace of mind".

"By having this, I think I'll be able to put more effort into my sport and not worry so much about my academics," she said.

New home for Team Singapore

During the National Day Rally last Sunday (Aug 18), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled the Kallang Alive Masterplan, which includes constructing a new larger indoor arena and converting the main road running through the Sports Hub at Kallang into a pedestrianised community boulevard.

In his speech today, Minister Tong highlighted how this new Home of Team Singapore (HTSG) will have dedicated, world class training facilities.

There will be an expanded sport science and sport medicine centre within HTSG, and national training centres for several key sports will also be brought together.

The Singapore Sports School will be also relocated to Kallang as part of HTSG, to integrate academic studies with sporting success.

The Kallang Alive Masterplan, he said, is a significant long-term investment that will require substantial resourcing over the next 30 years.

"In fact, it is one of the most major developments we are doing for Singapore sports. And one of the biggest steps we have taken, to uplift sports," he added.

"The government is fully committed to this endeavour, because we believe in the power of sport to foster camaraderie and bring people together."

