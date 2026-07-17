Man charged for allegedly throwing and shattering glass mug in front of teen girl

A man has been charged with criminal intimidation after he allegedly threw a glass mug onto the floor in front of a teenage girl at a Woodlands coffeeshop.

According to the charge sheet, the 56-year-old allegedly shattered the glass mug with the intent of causing the victim to feel alarmed.

The girl's parents had posted online their account of the July 15, 7pm incident.

According to them, the incident happened when they briefly stepped away from their table to order food, leaving their 14-year-old daughter alone.

They added that she was not injured in the incident.

If guilty of criminal intimidation, the man may be jailed up to two years, or fined, or both.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com