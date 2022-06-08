Daily roundup: 18-year-old jumps in front of moving truck in Indonesia for TikTok challenge — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Killed for views: 18-year-old jumps in front of moving truck in Indonesia for TikTok challenge

In the age of social media, many will do anything no matter the risk, just to get some views and attention...

2. Jamie Chua reveals more of temporary home, has 3 rooms for clothes, a $2,578 porcelain side table and a 'nature sanctuary'

PHOTO: YouTube/Jamie Chua

The 48-year-old is back to complete her home tour with another YouTube video that was uploaded to her channel last Thursday (June 2)...

3. 'It's not the same at Jalan Besar anymore': The famous Hainan Chicken Rice Ball has quietly moved to a new location

PHOTO: AsiaOne

For almost 40 years, the famous Hainan Chicken Rice Ball called Shing Boon Hwa Food Centre at Jalan Besar its home. That is, until last month...

4. Photo of boy carrying 'assault rifle' in Yishun has Singaporeans discussing toy guns

PHOTO: Reddit/Singapore Raw

Just days after a man was seen carrying a 'shotgun', a boy was seen walking around a parking lot with an object resembling an assault rifle...

