Daily roundup: 2 men brawl in Beach Road over staring incident — and other top stories today

1. 'I will kill you': 2 men brawl at Beach Road over staring incident

Upset that a fellow customer was staring at him, a man began a heated confrontation with the former, which resulted in a brawl that was caught by the shop's security camera... » READ MORE

2. An inside look into the 'shady' renovation industry in Singapore

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It must be a case of extreme puzzlement for some — in a country where everything is by the book and oh-so-prim and proper, why is it that our renovation/ID industry is seemingly such a sham?... » READ MORE

3. Ice cream in Singapore found to contain pesticide

PHOTO: Singapore Food Agency

An ice cream from France is being recalled for containing pesticide... » READ MORE

4. Etude House is closing its last Singapore outlet on Feb 24 - here's how you can still get their products

PHOTO: Google Maps, Instagram/etudesingapore

F&B establishments aren't the only ones that are closing down in Singapore. Recently, Etude House announced that it will be shuttering its last physical outlet at Bugis Junction... » READ MORE

