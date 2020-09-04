Daily roundup: 3 places Singaporeans can explore soon - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. New 'Marina Barrage', Jurassic Mile: 3 places Singaporeans can explore soon, even if we can't travel
It helps to know that there are still new places we can explore on our little island... » READ MORE
2. Romeo Tan shows off his Marina One bachelor padInstagram/Romeo Tan
Now, he's finally peeling back the curtains to reveal the final look of his swanky apartment... » READ MORE
3. Jamus Lim chided by Speaker during debate with multiple PAP MPs on minimum wage and 'compassionate policymaking'PHOTO: Gov.sg
In his maiden speech, he suggested Singapore could implement "a simple, across-the-board minimum wage"... » READ MORE
4. I own 3 condos in my 40s: Here's what it's likePHOTO: Pexels
In her 40s, Jasmine owns three condo units – a three-bedder and two compact units... » READ MORE