Daily roundup: 49-year-old man found dead at Orchard Central - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Stomp
AsiaOne
Feb 27, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 49-year-old man found dead at Orchard Central

Police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 181 Orchard Road at 3.13pm. A death tent was spotted outside the building... » READ MORE

2. Chinese tourist detained over box of coral reef 'souvenirs' from island​

Photo: Handout

A Chinese tourist has been detained by police on an island in southern China, accused of breaking off coral from a reef and trying to take it away... » READ MORE

3. CGH and doctor found guilty of negligence in cancer diagnosis

Photos: The New Paper

Changi General Hospital (CGH) has been found negligent in a case where its lack of a proper system led to the delayed diagnosis of cancer in a patient... » READ MORE

4. Is Yanxi Palace actress Wu Jinyan dating her co-star?

Photo: Weibo

Recent reports have suggested that sparks flew between the 29-year-old actress and the 27-year-old actor while they were filming dramas The Legend of Haolan and Standardised Life.... » READ MORE

