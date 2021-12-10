Daily roundup: $4.90 HSA-approved ART kits now on sale - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. $4.90 HSA-approved ART kits now on sale - here's where to get them

The battle against Covid-19 has scored a breakthrough with the roll-out of a new, cheaper self-test kit... » READ MORE

2. Chloe Ting moves to Singapore, gives tour of her empty apartment

PHOTO: YouTube/Chloe Ting/Screengrab

The 35-year-old YouTuber is popular for her home-based workout videos. And now, it seems like there will be a change in scenery as Chloe, who used to be based in Australia, has moved to Singapore... » READ MORE

3. Cynthia Koh lands on Greek TV news for 'milk-your-curves' dress

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/cynthiakoh27, the_celebrityagency

Local actress Cynthia Koh has appeared on Greek TV news for her controversial 'milk-your-curves’ dress that she recently wore to the Asian Academy Creative Awards... » READ MORE

4. 'I was bitten 26 times in 10 seconds': Otters attack Singapore Botanic Gardens visitor

PHOTO: Graham George Spencer

A man's morning walk at the Singapore Botanic Gardens went downhill after he was attacked by otters on Nov 30... » READ MORE

