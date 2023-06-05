Daily roundup: 5 reasons why The Reserve Residences sold 71% of its 732 units during launch - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 5 reasons why The Reserve Residences sold 71% of its 732 units during launch

Several market watchers are surprised at the strong sales of The Reserve Residences, so soon after the latest cooling measures (although Blossoms by the Park was another that did well).

This point in 2023 is also perceived as a market peak... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm starstruck': Tan Jianhao meets Cristiano Ronaldo as surprise birthday gift from wife

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/realdebbwie

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would have known that Cristiano Ronaldo was in Singapore over the long weekend last week.

While some were lucky enough to catch Ronaldo in person... » READ MORE

3. 'If you lose your job, you need to let go of your ego': Ya Hui considered being a barista while deliberating departure from Mediacorp

PHOTO: Instagram/Ya Hui

Could you see a celebrity leaving the glitz and glamour of showbiz to work a regular job?

For local actress Ya Hui, that was something she actually considered while deliberating leaving Mediacorp... » READ MORE

4. 13-year-old girl in China splurges $86k on mobile games, wipes out family's savings

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Many youths enjoy playing mobile games but one teen's spending on such apps went out of control.

A 13-year-old girl from Henan, China, was recently caught splurging 449,500 yuan (S$86,000) on mobile games... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com