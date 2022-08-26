Daily roundup: $500,000 for handmade fishball noodle stall with 75-year history at Bukit Merah - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. $500,000 for handmade fishball noodle stall with 75-year history at Bukit Merah
Hand-kneading and pinching out 3,000 fishballs at a go is all in a day's work for this hawker but that could soon come to an end... » READ MORE
2. Woman says Kuala Lumpur food is 'not that cheap' despite strong Singdollar
With Singapore's strong exchange rate, many people living here assume they'll feel rich when travelling to and spending in countries like Malaysia... » READ MORE
3. 'A to-do before I die': Influencer sings with Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young in Singapore, clears item off bucket list
If you had a chance to sing in front of Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young, would you take the plunge?... » READ MORE
4. 'They want me to work for free': Singapore influencer says she was dropped from PR campaign due to her race
A Singaporean content creator has called out a public relations (PR) company here for their appalling and racist actions... » READ MORE