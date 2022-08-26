Daily roundup: $500,000 for handmade fishball noodle stall with 75-year history at Bukit Merah - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. $500,000 for handmade fishball noodle stall with 75-year history at Bukit Merah

Hand-kneading and pinching out 3,000 fishballs at a go is all in a day's work for this hawker but that could soon come to an end... » READ MORE

2. Woman says Kuala Lumpur food is 'not that cheap' despite strong Singdollar

PHOTOS: Instagram/Beyondfoode, TikTok/Midiforreal

With Singapore's strong exchange rate, many people living here assume they'll feel rich when travelling to and spending in countries like Malaysia... » READ MORE

3. 'A to-do before I die': Influencer sings with Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young in Singapore, clears item off bucket list

PHOTOS: Instagram/Tiffany Young, Instagram/Charis Ow

If you had a chance to sing in front of Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young, would you take the plunge?... » READ MORE

4. 'They want me to work for free': Singapore influencer says she was dropped from PR campaign due to her race

PHOTOS: Facebook/Tinadestruit, TikTok/Tinadestruit

A Singaporean content creator has called out a public relations (PR) company here for their appalling and racist actions... » READ MORE

