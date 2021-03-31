Daily roundup: 6 old-school snack shops to relive your childhood days — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 6 old-school snack shops – including one that just opened in the North – to relive your childhood days

There are a few rare spots in Singapore that still sell old-school treats, including a newly-opened snack store at Northpoint City...» READ MORE

2. 26-year-old maid found lying at foot of Hougang block dies in hospital

The police said they received a call for assistance at Block 464 Upper Serangoon Road at 4.53pm. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News, Lianhe Zaobao

Her elderly employer said she had heard the maid crying out for her twice on Monday. But by the time she got to the kitchen with her walking stick, the maid was nowhere to be seen...» READ MORE

3. These 4 local celebrities were SIA flight attendants before joining showbiz — can you name them all?

PHOTO: Screengrab from meWATCH, Instagram/thomasong17

Many of the local celebrities entered the industry by chance — some were scouted, some joined the Star Search programme, and some were working in completely different jobs...» READ MORE

4. Nude photos, TikTok clips: SG Nasi Lemak-esque chat groups circulating obscene content re-emerge on Telegram

A report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing. PHOTO: Reuters

Pictures of female commuters on the MRT, selfies of women and TikTok video clips of girls in secondary school or junior college uniforms, with the usernames of the victims revealed, are also being shared in the groups and channels...» READ MORE

