Daily roundup: 7 most common regrets after purchasing a home for the first time - and other top stories today

1. 7 most common regrets after purchasing a home for the first time

The first time buying a home is a mix of anxiety and excitement. If you’ve yet to buy your home, keep an eye out for the following...» READ MORE

2. Returning 'customer': Monkey swipes Musang King from Tampines fruit stall over 4 days

A macaque was caught stealing durians from a fruit stall in Tampines.

PHOTO: 8world

It's durian season, and it's not just humans who hanker after a taste of the king of fruits...» READ MORE

3. Woman stabs herself outside Tampines school during stand-off with police

The woman was seen surrounded by at least 10 police officers outside St Hilda's Secondary School.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs from Instagram/Sgfollowsall, TikTok/Miseneri

A woman who stabbed herself after refusing to comply with police officers outside a secondary school in Tampines has been arrested, and is currently in hospital...» READ MORE

4. 'I thought I was strong and would accept it after a day or 2': Diabetic local actor Duan Weiming amputates left calf

Duan Weiming lost his left calf and his mother within a few days' time.

PHOTOS: Shin Min Daily News

When it rains, it pours for this local actor; on top of losing his calf, local actor Duan Weiming also lost his adoptive mother...» READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com