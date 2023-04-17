Daily roundup: 7 rare HDB flats with unique layouts — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 7 rare HDB flats with unique layouts (and where to find them)

HDB flats have gone through several iterations over the years; and in the past decade, they've become... well, standardised. Sometimes we miss the early and experimental phases... » READ MORE

2. Lucky 7? Man exchanges $2 banknote with fancy serial number for a stack of $50

Collector Cornelius Koh sold a $2 note with a unique serial number for $1,000.

PHOTO: TikTok/Cornelius Koh

Going cashless might be the new normal these days, but one man is cashing in on his collection of rare banknotes... » READ MORE

3. Netizen posts about 'the most smelly multi-storey carpark' where the 'most expensive HDB flats' can also be found

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Incidents

Is this the most foul-smelling place in Singapore?

One netizen has raised a stink over the stench at a multi-storey carpark (MSCP) located at Blk 514 Bishan St 13... » READ MORE

4. Michelle Yeoh celebrates Oscars win at Hong Kong party featuring Chow Yun Fat and Donnie Yen

PHOTO: Facebook/Michelle Yeoh

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh was the toast of Hong Kong’s entertainment industry when she returned to the city where she started her movie career in the 1980s... » READ MORE

