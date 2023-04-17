Daily roundup: 7 rare HDB flats with unique layouts — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 7 rare HDB flats with unique layouts (and where to find them)
HDB flats have gone through several iterations over the years; and in the past decade, they've become... well, standardised. Sometimes we miss the early and experimental phases... » READ MORE
2. Lucky 7? Man exchanges $2 banknote with fancy serial number for a stack of $50
Going cashless might be the new normal these days, but one man is cashing in on his collection of rare banknotes... » READ MORE
3. Netizen posts about 'the most smelly multi-storey carpark' where the 'most expensive HDB flats' can also be found
Is this the most foul-smelling place in Singapore?
One netizen has raised a stink over the stench at a multi-storey carpark (MSCP) located at Blk 514 Bishan St 13... » READ MORE
4. Michelle Yeoh celebrates Oscars win at Hong Kong party featuring Chow Yun Fat and Donnie Yen
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh was the toast of Hong Kong’s entertainment industry when she returned to the city where she started her movie career in the 1980s... » READ MORE
