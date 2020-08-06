Daily roundup: Asthmatic woman, 77, hailed a 'hero' after rushing to check on neighbour when fire broke out in their HDB flat - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Asthmatic woman, 77, hailed a 'hero' after rushing to check on neighbour when fire broke out in their HDB flat

"At that moment, I couldn't care that much. I just had to get downstairs," she told Lianhe Wanbao.... » READ MORE

2. Netizens are very amused by 'folk album cover' poster featuring Jurong GRC MPs

PHOTO: Facebook/mrbrown

Tharman, accompanied by fellow Jurong GRC MPs Shawn Huang, Rahayu Mahzam, Xie Yao Quan and Tan Wu Meng, posed for a picture in the middle of a dreamy lalang grass field underneath a clear blue sky... » READ MORE

3. Stefanie Sun and Charlie Young makan nasi padang together

PHOTO: Instagram/stefsunyanzi

Both of them wore face masks which obscured their faces and netizens couldn't recognise Charlie.... » READ MORE

4. Man swings stick around and uses it to 'draw' on car in Yishun, police investigating

PHOTO: Stomp

Wilson, a resident at Block 302, said the man "started his art on my front bonnet" at 5am... » READ MORE