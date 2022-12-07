Daily roundup: Bank employee caught taking over 400 upskirt videos, including 2 of a 33-year-old man in a dress — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Bank employee caught taking over 400 upskirt videos - including 2 of a 33-year-old man in a dress
Over more than 18 months, a bank employee used his mobile phone to record nearly 400 upskirt videos... » READ MORE
2. 'Like burning money': Man buys second-hand BMW but he's forced to take public transport every day
This man took up a sizeable bank loan to pay for his first car, but it is now left idle at a carpark under his block...» READ MORE
3. Man tells couple to 'get out' of lift at Buangkok for not wearing masks, says he was there first
One man was so adamant that everyone should wear a mask that he chased a couple out of the lift....» READ MORE
4. 'He claimed cauliflower is meat': Diner charged extra for order at North Bridge Road porridge stall
Can we all agree that cauliflower is a vegetable? Why does it matter? Because at cai png stalls, you are usually charged more for meat than for vegetables.... » READ MORE
