Daily roundup: Bazar Raya Utara stall found selling pork - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bazar Raya Utara stall found selling pork, Marsiling constituency office apologises for 'inconvenience'

The Marsiling Constituency Office has issued an apology after a stall at Bazar Raya Utara, a Ramadan bazaar in Woodlands, was found to be selling pork.

In a Facebook post on Monday (March 27), the constituency office said that the bazaar organisers have since "engaged with the operator".. » READ MORE

2. Jeffrey Xu admits he received hate, got called 'ah tiong' after going public with Felicia Chin

PHOTO: Instagram/Felicia Chin

Getting into a public relationship as a celebrity may come with its detractors, so it's no surprise that some showbiz couples choose to keep their romantic lives on the down low — at least in the beginning.

For actor Jeffrey Xu, he and former actress Felicia Chin initially kept their relationship secret... » READ MORE

3. Bye Golden Mile Complex! Find out where all your favourite Thai shops and eateries are moving to

PHOTO: Siriwan Thai Food/Facebook

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would have known that Golden Mile Complex - aka Little Thailand - was sold en bloc for $700 million to a consortium last May.

The iconic building, situated along Beach Road, will close its doors to the public on May 1... » READ MORE

4. 3-room HDB flat in Bidadari rented out for $4,100, unit just 2 years old

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

While some dream of renting out their HDB flat to earn some passive income, they're typically unable to do so until the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of the flat is up.

However, one homeowner managed to rent out his Bidadari HDB flat even though his unit had only been completed around two years ago... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com