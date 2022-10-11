Daily roundup: Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice owners reject $3m offer to buy brand — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice owners reject $3 million offer to buy the brand

The family-owned business has been passed through the generations and the current owner intends to keep it that way... » READ MORE

2. 7 things I hate about you: Man lists gripes about living in Punggol

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One man seems to be more than happy to move out of his Punggol BTO flat after five years... » READ MORE

3. No sashimi, no lobster, no point? My first time trying this $10.70 buffet in a box

PHOTO: AsiaOne

I learnt that this local start-up is looking to tackle the issue of food wastage in Singapore one takeaway box at a time... » READ MORE

4. Jeffrey Xu and Felicia Chin to donate part of wedding ang baos to charity to 'share blessings with everyone'

PHOTO: Instagram/Felicia Chin

This soon-to-be-married couple hope to share their happiness with the world... » READ MORE