Daily roundup: Bus passengers pull down masks to eat ice cream and taunt driver - and other top stories today

1. 'Drive carefully can or not?' Bus passengers pull down masks to eat ice cream, taunt driver
One of the women said: "Shut up la you, never talk to you la! Drive carefully can or not?"... » READ MORE
2. Fann Wong releasing bilingual children's picture books she illustrated
"After 16 years, I've once again picked up my pen to create," she said in an Instagram post... » READ MORE
3. 'My parents cried after seeing what I've become': Mr World Singapore finalist opens up about surviving 4-storey fall
The accident became a turning point in his life, giving him the motivation to be the best version of himself... » READ MORE
4. 'The children were trembling with fear': 9 people taken to hospital after school bus overturns along CTE slip road
A school bus allegedly went out of control and overturned along a Central Expressway slip road... » READ MORE