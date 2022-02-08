Daily roundup: Bus passengers pull down masks to eat ice cream and taunt driver - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Drive carefully can or not?' Bus passengers pull down masks to eat ice cream, taunt driver

One of the women said: "Shut up la you, never talk to you la! Drive carefully can or not?"...

2. Fann Wong releasing bilingual children's picture books she illustrated

PHOTO: Instagram/Fann Wong

"After 16 years, I've once again picked up my pen to create," she said in an Instagram post...

3. 'My parents cried after seeing what I've become': Mr World Singapore finalist opens up about surviving 4-storey fall

PHOTOS: Facebook/Beam Search, Facebook/陈俊汉

The accident became a turning point in his life, giving him the motivation to be the best version of himself...

4. 'The children were trembling with fear': 9 people taken to hospital after school bus overturns along CTE slip road

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

A school bus allegedly went out of control and overturned along a Central Expressway slip road...