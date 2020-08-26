Daily roundup: Changi Airport offers online deals without Singaporeans having to travel - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Changi Airport offers online deals without Singaporeans having to travel

Now you can shop online tax-free and duties absorbed, all without passing through the physical gates at Changi Airport... » READ MORE

2. Weight-gain fines and frog squats: Boutique employees allege bizarre rules and punishments

Forgot to fill up the electric kettle? Prepare to pay a fine of $1. Gained weight? That'll be another fine... » READ MORE

3. CPF Matched Retirement Savings Scheme: Another way to top up your parents' CPF

Under the scheme, the government will match contributions made to eligible CPF accounts under the Retirement Sum Top-up Scheme... » READ MORE

4. Why I don't wish for WFH to end, but there are others who do

As WFH continues on, I'm beginning to question if we really need to work in an office in order to be productive... » READ MORE