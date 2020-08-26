Daily roundup: Changi Airport offers online deals without Singaporeans having to travel - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Changi Airport offers online deals without Singaporeans having to travel
Now you can shop online tax-free and duties absorbed, all without passing through the physical gates at Changi Airport...
2. Weight-gain fines and frog squats: Boutique employees allege bizarre rules and punishmentsPHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Forgot to fill up the electric kettle? Prepare to pay a fine of $1. Gained weight? That'll be another fine...
3. CPF Matched Retirement Savings Scheme: Another way to top up your parents' CPFPHOTO: Unsplash
Under the scheme, the government will match contributions made to eligible CPF accounts under the Retirement Sum Top-up Scheme...
4. Why I don't wish for WFH to end, but there are others who doPHOTO: 123rf
As WFH continues on, I'm beginning to question if we really need to work in an office in order to be productive...