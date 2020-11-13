Daily roundup: Chew Chor Meng thought of ending his life while battling his illness - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Chew Chor Meng thought of ending his life while battling his illness
He once had it all — fame, money, success — but when it all came crashing down, including his health, Chew Chor Meng once thought of ending his life... » READ MORE
2. Former Indonesia First Lady wows fans with photos from exile days
Dewi, 80, was able to wow fans with her youthful looks. Behind her ageless beauty, however, is a life full of ups and downs, just like the film she starred in... » READ MORE
3. Stand-off in Paya Lebar: Man arrested after climbing on top of taxi, refusing to come down
One man took unruly behaviour to new heights — literally — when he planted himself squarely on the roof of a taxi... » READ MORE
4. Teresa Mo celebrates birthday, Tony Leung recreates scene from classic TVB drama The Duke of Mount Deer
TVB drama fans were treated to a nostalgic reunion at Hong Kong actress Teresa Mo's 60th birthday celebration, where she was joined by veteran actors Tony Leung, his wife Carina Lau, and also Sandra Ng... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com