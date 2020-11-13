Daily roundup: Chew Chor Meng thought of ending his life while battling his illness - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chew Chor Meng thought of ending his life while battling his illness

He once had it all — fame, money, success — but when it all came crashing down, including his health, Chew Chor Meng once thought of ending his life... » READ MORE

2. Former Indonesia First Lady wows fans with photos from exile days

PHOTO: Instagram/dewisukarnoofficial

Dewi, 80, was able to wow fans with her youthful looks. Behind her ageless beauty, however, is a life full of ups and downs, just like the film she starred in... » READ MORE

3. Stand-off in Paya Lebar: Man arrested after climbing on top of taxi, refusing to come down

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

One man took unruly behaviour to new heights — literally — when he planted himself squarely on the roof of a taxi... » READ MORE

4. Teresa Mo celebrates birthday, Tony Leung recreates scene from classic TVB drama The Duke of Mount Deer

Instagram/moje115, TVB

TVB drama fans were treated to a nostalgic reunion at Hong Kong actress Teresa Mo's 60th birthday celebration, where she was joined by veteran actors Tony Leung, his wife Carina Lau, and also Sandra Ng... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com