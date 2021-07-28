Daily roundup: China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine could soon be made available in Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine could soon be made available in Singapore

The Sinopharm vaccine could soon be made available in Singapore, with several private healthcare groups already taking steps to secure doses of the jab... » READ MORE

2. SAF commander in hot water after speaking to NSFs without a mask on at Pasir Ris

PHOTO: Facebook/Ivan Ho

On Monday (July 26) afternoon, a video of a SAF commander addressing a group of full-time National Servicemen (NSF) around Pasir Ris MRT station was shared on social media... » READ MORE

3. Over the top? SDA uses measuring tape to make sure people are keeping 1 metre apart

PHOTO: TikTok/emiey1992

Safe distancing ambassadors (SDAs) remind us to abide by Covid-19 regulations when we're out and about... » READ MORE

4. Blaze breaks out at Geylang Bahru: Residents jolted awake from sound of explosions

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao Reader, Lianhe Zaobao

According to Chinese-language publication Lianhe Zaobao, the sound of explosions and shattering glass could be heard from the fire, jolting residents awake and attracting numerous onlookers... » READ MORE

