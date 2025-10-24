Daily roundup: Chinese premier Li Qiang to make 2-day official visit to Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Chinese premier Li Qiang to make 2-day official visit to Singapore
Even as Singapore forges on with economic transformation, the creation of good jobs and effective job matching cannot be left entirely to market forces...
2. 'My father found her on the floor': Diner says sister fell ill and fainted after eating fruits at Seletar Mall's Haidilao outlet
A woman fainted and was rushed to the hospital for food poisoning, purportedly after she consumed fruits served at hot pot chain Haidilao's Seletar Mall branch on Oct 12...
3. Aaron Kwok welcomes 3rd daughter
Hong Kong Heavenly King Aaron Kwok took to Instagram yesterday (Oct 22) to announce the birth of his third child...
4. COE prices dip in second bidding exercise for October 2025 after previous record-high bids
COE prices dip in second bidding exercise for October 2025 after previous record-high bids...