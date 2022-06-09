Daily roundup: Coroner's inquiry says driver speeding at 148kmh before fatal Tanjong Pagar crash — and other top stories today

1. Driver speeding at 148kmh before fatal Tanjong Pagar crash: Coroner's inquiry

The coroner's inquiry into the deaths of five men killed on Feb 13 last year in a fiery car crash in Tanjong Pagar heard that the driver had hit speeds of up to 148kmh before the accident... » READ MORE

2. Family flying AirAsia racks up $1,800 fee for luggage, claims they're being ripped off

Screengrab/TikTok/Rocio Ocampo

A family accused AirAsia of ripping them off after they racked up a hefty fee for their four pieces of luggage... » READ MORE

3. 'It's a pity to let a 60-year-old brand disappear': Malaysian cousins take over hawker icon Heng Ji Chicken Rice

Google reviews/Shin Min Daily News

After more than 60 years of being in the local food scene, the popular Heng Ji Chicken Rice is now being run by fresh blood... » READ MORE

4. 2 HDB executive apartments in Yishun cross $1m mark

Google Maps

While Yishun doesn't have the best reputation - think cat abuse, stabbings and wild boar attacks - it seems like the HDB flats in the area are still in demand... » READ MORE

