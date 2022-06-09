Daily roundup: Coroner's inquiry says driver speeding at 148kmh before fatal Tanjong Pagar crash — and other top stories today

1. Driver speeding at 148kmh before fatal Tanjong Pagar crash: Coroner's inquiry
The coroner's inquiry into the deaths of five men killed on Feb 13 last year in a fiery car crash in Tanjong Pagar heard that the driver had hit speeds of up to 148kmh before the accident...
2. Family flying AirAsia racks up $1,800 fee for luggage, claims they're being ripped off
A family accused AirAsia of ripping them off after they racked up a hefty fee for their four pieces of luggage...
3. 'It's a pity to let a 60-year-old brand disappear': Malaysian cousins take over hawker icon Heng Ji Chicken Rice
After more than 60 years of being in the local food scene, the popular Heng Ji Chicken Rice is now being run by fresh blood...
4. 2 HDB executive apartments in Yishun cross $1m mark
While Yishun doesn't have the best reputation - think cat abuse, stabbings and wild boar attacks - it seems like the HDB flats in the area are still in demand...