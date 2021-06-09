Daily roundup: Corpse flower mysteriously cut and taken a day after Sembawang MP's viral Facebook post — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Corpse flower mysteriously cut and taken a day after Sembawang MP's viral Facebook post

When some netizens went to admire a blooming corpse flower yesterday (June 7), they were shocked to find that it was gone... » READ MORE

2. I tried to make my own Mr Coconut shake at home and I'll never queue for it again

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kimberly Anne Lim

Judging from the snaking queues at Mr Coconut stalls island-wide — even during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) — the coconut milkshake craze isn't dying any time soon... » READ MORE

3. This made my day: TikToker whips up hot meals for migrant workers working in the rain

PHOTO: TikTok/officialsharon71

Unable to bear with the sight of a group of migrant workers working in the rain outside her flat, local business owner Sharan Dhaliwal decided to cook up a piping hot meal for them to enjoy... » READ MORE

4. 'Your dog was blocking my way': Woman says jogger snatched her leash and 'flung' it at Robertson Quay railing

PHOTO: Facebook/Grace Yeo

A woman's morning walk with her dog at Robertson Quay was interrupted when a jogger allegedly snatched her dog's leash and "flung" it towards the railing along the Singapore River... » READ MORE

