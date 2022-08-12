Daily roundup: Couple in $32m luxury goods scam say they fled Singapore due to pressure, death threats - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Couple in $32m luxury goods scam say they fled Singapore due to pressure, death threats
The couple allegedly involved in a luxury goods scam, related to undelivered items worth $32 million, were hauled to court on Friday afternoon (Aug 12)... » READ MORE
2. 'I'm a distant dad': Marcus Chin to reunite with 12-year-old daughter in JB after 2.5-year absence
Veteran local entertainer Marcus Chin will finally be reuniting with his daughter after two and a half years... » READ MORE
3. 'He thought it's the fountain of youth': Man washes face at water feature in Jewel Changi Airport
A man was seen washing his face at a water feature in the Shiseido Forest Valley at Jewel Changi Airport... » READ MORE
4. Seat hogging? Man punches woman in the face at MacPherson getai
A dispute over seat-hogging during a Hungry Ghost Festival event attributed to a bust-up at a MacPherson temple... » READ MORE