Daily roundup: Couple in $32m luxury goods scam say they fled Singapore due to pressure, death threats - and other top stories today

1. Couple in $32m luxury goods scam say they fled Singapore due to pressure, death threats

The couple allegedly involved in a luxury goods scam, related to undelivered items worth $32 million, were hauled to court on Friday afternoon (Aug 12)... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm a distant dad': Marcus Chin to reunite with 12-year-old daughter in JB after 2.5-year absence

Marcus Chin has not seen his daughter Elise (left) for 2.5 years.

PHOTOS: Screengrab from Shin Min Daily News, Instagram/Marcus Chin

Veteran local entertainer Marcus Chin will finally be reuniting with his daughter after two and a half years... » READ MORE

3. 'He thought it's the fountain of youth': Man washes face at water feature in Jewel Changi Airport

Screengrab/Facebook

A man was seen washing his face at a water feature in the Shiseido Forest Valley at Jewel Changi Airport... » READ MORE

4. Seat hogging? Man punches woman in the face at MacPherson getai

In the comments, netizens ridiculed the elderly folks for brawling at the temple.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Beh Chia Lor

A dispute over seat-hogging during a Hungry Ghost Festival event attributed to a bust-up at a MacPherson temple... » READ MORE

