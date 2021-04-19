Daily roundup: Driver exits car after accident on PIE, gets hit by motorcycle — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Double whammy: Driver exits car after accident on PIE, gets hit by motorcycle

It was a bad day for a 66-year-old driver who was involved in not one but two accidents on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (April 16)... » READ MORE

2. Jumbo HDB flats: Are they worth the price you're paying?

Mr Jimmy Lim lives in a 2,067 sq ft jumbo flat - a three-room flat combined with a four-room flat - in Woodlands. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Unless you’re living it up in a mega-mansion, homes in Singapore are hardly ever considered sprawling. Both economical and spacious, jumbo HDB flats could be the answer to your space woes... » READ MORE

3. Star Awards 2021: A night of elegant and classic looks on the red carpet

Instagram/quanyifong

As the yearly awards show took a break last year because of the pandemic, it seems that our artistes are working extra hard this year with their outfits. And it shows, as there were a number of really outstanding looks that rocked our world... » READ MORE

4. 'I was worried I wouldn't have a girlfriend or a business': Ex-SIA steward says setting up lok lok stall with his girlfriend actually brought them closer together

AsiaOne/ Melissa Teo

The stall is located in a nondescript coffeeshop at Marine Parade Central but it was hard to miss their whimsical store sign featuring a hedgehog covered in lok lok sticks when we visited them on a Thursday evening... » READ MORE

