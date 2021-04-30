Daily roundup: E-scooter and e-bike riders must take online theory test from June 30 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. E-scooter and e-bike riders must take online theory test from June 30: LTA

The theory tests include multiple choice questions with handbooks for both tests published online... » READ MORE

2. Christopher Lee recalls the 1 incident that touched him when he stepped out of prison

PHOTO: Mediacorp

When it comes to local stars breaking the law, the most dramatic incident has to be when Christopher Lee was caught drink driving... » READ MORE

3. This Ang Mo Kio apartment feels spacious thanks to its minimalist open layout

PHOTO: Marcus Lim

Amidst the whirlwind that was 2020, a familiar home that brings calm is worth its weight in gold... » READ MORE

4. Cop's wife who tortured Myanmar maid to death makes legal moves to avoid life in jail

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

In a turn of events, a 41-year-old housewife who starved, tortured and ultimately killed her domestic worker from Myanmar has changed lawyers and is making further moves in a bid to avoid life in prison... » READ MORE

