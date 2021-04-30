Daily roundup: E-scooter and e-bike riders must take online theory test from June 30 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. E-scooter and e-bike riders must take online theory test from June 30: LTA
The theory tests include multiple choice questions with handbooks for both tests published online... » READ MORE
2. Christopher Lee recalls the 1 incident that touched him when he stepped out of prison
PHOTO: Mediacorp
When it comes to local stars breaking the law, the most dramatic incident has to be when Christopher Lee was caught drink driving... » READ MORE
3. This Ang Mo Kio apartment feels spacious thanks to its minimalist open layout
PHOTO: Marcus Lim
Amidst the whirlwind that was 2020, a familiar home that brings calm is worth its weight in gold... » READ MORE
4. Cop's wife who tortured Myanmar maid to death makes legal moves to avoid life in jail
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
In a turn of events, a 41-year-old housewife who starved, tortured and ultimately killed her domestic worker from Myanmar has changed lawyers and is making further moves in a bid to avoid life in prison... » READ MORE
