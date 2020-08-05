Daily roundup: Easy-bake recipes to try during CB - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Easy-bake recipes to try during Circuit Breaker
Whether you're into brownies, cookies or cakes, these recipes will be sure to satisfy your confectionary cravings and boost your confidence, whether you're a rookie or a whiz in the kitchen....
2. Here are the pros and cons of making voluntary CPF top-ups in 2020
Underpinned by a weakening global economy, many investment options are going to become a lot riskier in 2020. Even the traditionally safer investments in blue-chip stocks, bonds or properties may....
3. This face shield can protect you from droplets while beautifying your skin
With the kiasu spirit strong in Singaporeans, face shield adoption is also rising, not just amongst medical and frontline staff, but with the general population too......
4. I made a DIY face mask and it stained my face yellow
Not to worry if you feel your face is in need of a little pick-me-up, a skin-pampering treatment within the confines of your home is within reach.....
