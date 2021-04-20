Daily roundup: Experts in Singapore wary of rise in mutant coronavirus strains amid plans to relaunch Hong Kong travel bubble — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Experts in Singapore wary of rise in mutant coronavirus strains amid plans to relaunch Hong Kong travel bubble

Singapore is facing an uptick in Covid-19 cases amid reports of a rising number of mutant strains circulating overseas, with health care experts saying this trend should be closely watched as the city state seeks to launch a quarantine-free travel bubble with Hong Kong... » READ MORE

2. Star Awards 2021: From a 'tampon' to a poncho, here are some of the outfits that tried too hard

Mediacorp's resident hunk Elvin Ng in an outfit that reminds women of a monthly occurrence.

Instagram/ch8sg

But somehow, this Alexander McQueen suit manages to do just the opposite. Our female colleague mentioned that it looks like a used tampon and we're inclined to agree... » READ MORE

3. 'This is why we need to ban bicycles on roads': Daredevil cyclist swerving through cars incites online rage

Screengrab/TikTok

The youngster was caught on camera zipping through traffic at high speed along Chua Chu Kang Road towards Bukit Panjang on Saturday (April 17). He had no helmet, no brakes and wore a pair of earbuds the entire time... » READ MORE

4. 'No need to pay, we treat': OK Chicken Rice is giving out free meals again — here's where to get it

Instagram/okchickenrice

That wasn't the first time they've given away free food either. OK Chicken Rice has done so on multiple occasions, including in 2018 when they gave away 1,000 plates of chicken rice for Labour Day... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com