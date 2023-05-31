Daily roundup: Fight at Hougang coffee shop over beer lady's 'attitude' lands uncle in hospital - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fight at Hougang coffee shop over beer lady's 'attitude' lands uncle in hospital

A man landed himself in hospital on Monday (May 29) night after getting into a brawl with a fellow diner at a coffee shop at Block 107 Hougang Avenue 1.

The reason? He was allegedly unhappy about a beer lady's 'attitude' towards him, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

2. $100k in alleged losses: Minimart boss checks CCTV footage, catches 2 staff stealing from cash register

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Angel Supermart, Shin Min Daily News

While conducting a routine check of CCTV footage, the owner of an Ang Mo Kio minimart unwittingly caught a part-time staff member in the act, stealing from the cash register.

He was further taken aback to discover another long-time employee doing the same on multiple occasions, to the tune of an estimated $100,000 in losses... » READ MORE

3. From home size to doors: Woman lists her biggest BTO flat regrets

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Lemon8/Mentaikopeanuts

In February 2022, Nat Chua and her husband moved into their four-room HDB BTO flat in Bedok.

More than a year later, Nat still holds some regrets about her home... » READ MORE

4. 'A stampede might happen': Jacky Wu and Wang Lei's livestream in Bedok draws huge crowds, netizens concerned

PHOTO: Facebook/Wang Lei

Some celebrities may worry about not being popular enough, but being too popular can also come at a price.

Yesterday (May 29), local getai singer and host Wang Lei announced in a Facebook post that veteran Taiwanese host Jacky Wu would host a livestream with him at Bedok Central later that evening. Over 20,000 viewers tuned in in the first 30 minutes, and the two-hour livestream garnered 277,000 views and 65,000 comments in total... » READ MORE

