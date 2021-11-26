Daily roundup: Former teen addict gave up drugs to be 'a better mother' to her 4 kids — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Former teen addict gave up drugs to be 'a better mother' to her 4 kids
By the time Ms Hannah Chun was 20, she had been jailed twice for drug offences and had given birth to her eldest child during her time behind bars... » READ MORE
2. Netizen accuses Alan Tam, 71, of hooking up with his girlfriend, 23
An anonymous netizen in China has accused Hong Kong icon Alan Tam, 71, of hooking up with his 23-year-old girlfriend, who also happens to be a fan... » READ MORE
3. 'She's been very positive': Friends share updates on Raybe Oh's condition 9 months after Tanjong Pagar car crash
Nine months after trying to save her fiance from the fiery Tanjong Pagar crash, Raybe Oh told her friends: "I will live on bravely."... » READ MORE
4. Jacelyn Tay's son explains unconditional love, almost bringing her to tears
Maybe it is true that kids say the darndest things... » READ MORE
