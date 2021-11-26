Daily roundup: Former teen addict gave up drugs to be 'a better mother' to her 4 kids — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Former teen addict gave up drugs to be 'a better mother' to her 4 kids

By the time Ms Hannah Chun was 20, she had been jailed twice for drug offences and had given birth to her eldest child during her time behind bars... » READ MORE

2. Netizen accuses Alan Tam, 71, of hooking up with his girlfriend, 23

Right: A photo released by the netizen of the mystery man, which he claims to be Alan Tam. Left: Netizens found a photo that Alan Tam had posted of himself working out. PHOTO: Weibo

An anonymous netizen in China has accused Hong Kong icon Alan Tam, 71, of hooking up with his 23-year-old girlfriend, who also happens to be a fan... » READ MORE

3. 'She's been very positive': Friends share updates on Raybe Oh's condition 9 months after Tanjong Pagar car crash

PHOTO: Instagram

Nine months after trying to save her fiance from the fiery Tanjong Pagar crash, Raybe Oh told her friends: "I will live on bravely."... » READ MORE

4. Jacelyn Tay's son explains unconditional love, almost bringing her to tears

PHOTO: Instagram/Jacelyn_tay

Maybe it is true that kids say the darndest things... » READ MORE

