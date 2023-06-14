Daily roundup: Glenn Yong cast as teacher in I Not Stupid 3 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'My dream has come true!' Glenn Yong cast as teacher in I Not Stupid 3

Local actor Glenn Yong has been cast in I Not Stupid 3, one of the lucky few out of more than 2,000 people who answered the call to audition for the film in May this year... » READ MORE

2. This made my day: Durian vendor in Yishun treats elderly to $30k worth of fruits

PHOTO: Facebook/Famous Durian

Not everyone has the luxury of indulging in the king of fruits as it can be rather pricey.

Well, one durian vendor has decided to give away some of his fruits to those who can't afford it, some $30,000 worth in fact... » READ MORE

3. Grace Teo, once Carrie Wong's stunt double, now acts alongside her

PHOTO: Mediacorp

She may have made her mark as a stunt actress, but this time, Grace Teo can show off her fighting chops as an actress on the small screen... » READ MORE

4. Stay in your lane: Malaysian banned from entering Singapore after driving 'dangerously' on Causeway

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Road Vigilante

A Malaysian driver who was caught on video attempting to cut the queue on the Causeway has been banned from entering Singapore.

The driver was travelling in the rightmost lane for buses and lorries, while the two car lanes next to it were congested... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com