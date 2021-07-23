Daily roundup: Govt announces $1.1b Covid-19 relief package for companies and workers - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Govt announces $1.1b Covid-19 relief package for companies and workers

The package will be funded by reallocated monies arising from one-off underutilised budgets as a result of Covid-19 delaying some projects, as well as funds set aside earlier in the event of extension of support measures... » READ MORE

2. Self-made millionaires before 20: Singapore entrepreneur couple share their top financial tips

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Dalton Ng and Joella Lum aren't your average young couple... » READ MORE

3. Mark Lee plays Xiang Yun's boyfriend in CNY movie Reunion Dinner: 'I'll ask Edmund Chen if we can have intimate scenes'

Mark Lee and Xiang Yun. PHOTO: Golden Village

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore will still get its homegrown Chinese New Year movie next year, continuing a much beloved tradition... » READ MORE

4. Driver blocks wheelchair access, challenges man waiting to pick up elderly mum

Stomp

A driver refused to budge after blocking wheelchair access with his car and even turned nasty when he got honked at... » READ MORE