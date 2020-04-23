Daily roundup: Govt increases cash payouts to help S'poreans tide through Covid-19 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Government increases cash payouts to help Singaporeans tide through Covid-19

Curious to know what other benefits Singaporean families will be getting? Then read on and allow us to break it down for you...

2. A compilation of silly comments during PM Lee's livestream of his April 21 national address

PHOTO: Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong

PM Lee was sombre in his national address, but it's hard for viewers not to be amused at some of the silly internet comments that popped up during the livestream...

3. Dorm manager admits to locking 20 foreign workers in 1 room after contact with Covid-19 patient

PHOTO: Facebook/twc2sg

Safe distancing may be the name of the game now, but one dormitory in Tuas took it to the extreme when they locked 20 workers up to isolate them...

4. Can I still operate? Business owners caught off guard, get emotional after they're struck off 'essential services' list

PHOTO: Instagram/bakersbrewstudio

The tightened circuit breaker measures took them by surprise as many had taken in orders all the way till May 4 and stocked up on supplies...