Daily roundup: Guy's friends made a presentation to persuade his parents to let him join them on Phuket trip — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'A' for effort: This guy's friends want him to join them on Phuket trip so much, they made a presentation to persuade his parents
If this was a graded presentation for school, these friends would have definitely clinched that distinction... » READ MORE
2. 3 years in the making: Naomi Neo shares update on long-awaited house with swimming pool
Naomi Neo gave her followers a sneak peak at her new house and we are envious... » READ MORE
3. Pay to win? Diablo Immortal player spends $138k but gets 'locked out'
It's been said that it gets lonely at the top, but not if you have money to do something about it... » READ MORE
4. Residents raise a stink over stinky tofu at Hougang night bazaar, organiser says he 'can't please everyone'
Seeing a night bazaar pop up in the neighbourhood might be a pleasant surprise, but not for some residents in Hougang who were on the receiving end of a rather distinctive smell from one stall... » READ MORE