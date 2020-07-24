Daily roundup: Host Danny Yeo suffers 50 cuts in bathroom glass door accident - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Host Danny Yeo suffers 50 cuts in bathroom glass door accident

The local host recounted of the scary incident: "I stepped into the bathroom yesterday afternoon for a shower and I was about to close the glass door when it fell and shattered. ... » READ MORE

2. 7 surprising benefits of eating durian

PHOTO: Pixabay

This spiky, controversial fruit is actually good for you in many ways. Known as the king of fruits, durian is well-liked by many Singaporeans... » READ MORE

3. Netflix finally shares its top 10 most popular original movies

PHOTO: Netflix

The company has been private about viewership statistics in the past and has only recently begun to share some data.... » READ MORE

4. 8 hacks to improve your HDB BTO ballot chances

PHOTO: Unsplash

To apply for a HDB BTO flat, you have to meet these eligibility criteria set out by HDB. Most notably, your average gross monthly household income cannot exceed $14,000... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com