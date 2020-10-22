Daily roundup: How 'black gold' is helping to fix Singapore's food waste problem - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore has a food waste problem. How 'black gold' is helping fix it

Over the last few years, the country has become more aware of the problem and there is an increased willingness to reduce food waste... » READ MORE

2. Women have needs too: Viral post calling out Malaysian husbands for visiting prostitutes in Singapore sparks debate

PHOTO: The New Paper file

From Zoom dates to live-streamed weddings, many couples have had to get creative during the pandemic. But to satisfy their physical and sexual needs, some have resorted to other avenues... » READ MORE

3. She's a 65-year-old fashion model who started modelling at 54

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Wang Yuehua, a 65-year-old model from Chongqing, won recognition for her lifetime of achievement in modelling on Thursday in Dalian, Liaoning province, at the 2020 China Fashion Week for Middle-Aged and Senior People... » READ MORE

4. Ian Fang bought his first property, a $1m condo, after just 1 month of hunting

Unlike local DJ Dennis Chew who spent a long seven years searching for his dream home, Singapore actor Ian Fang decided on his first property purchase in just one month... » READ MORE

