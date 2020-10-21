Ian Fang bought his first property, a $1m condo, after just 1 month of hunting

Unlike local DJ Dennis Chew who spent a long seven years searching for his dream home, Singapore actor Ian Fang decided on his first property purchase in just one month.

Along with a photo of his new home's interior design plans, the 30-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday (Oct 19): "It's my turn baaaaabbbyyy!"

He told 8 Days that he snagged his new two-bedroom condo in Bendemeer at $1 million in July, the same month he started home-hunting. He reportedly did not have many viewings, simply telling his agent the general area and environment he wants for the apartment.

"They shortlisted a few and when I saw my current one, I almost decided on the spot," he said, revealing that "everything happened quite fast."

He explained that the location of the condo, which is situated between his primary school, Stamford Primary School, and his secondary school, Bendemeer Secondary School, was the deal-breaker.

"[The condo is located] in the area I grew up in when I came to Singapore. So it really feels like a full circle," the China-born actor shared.

Ian, who currently lives with his mother in a $1.5 million condo near Bishan, will be moving to his new place next month when renovations are done.

"I didn't do much renovations for the previous one. Now, I get to do it my style!" he quipped. "It's gonna be Muji-inspired and [will cost between] $30,000 and $40,000."

His mother cried tears of joy after he told her they will be getting a new home, and she also expressed her approval for his choice of location and the overall "feel of the house".

Ian shared that when his mother brought him to Singapore when he was a child, they rented a room for years and there were times when she was unable to pay the rent. She also poured almost all her savings into their current home.

"But now, I really don't wish for her to work any more. It's time for her to enjoy life and relax. She has been working too hard. I told her to stop contributing to our new house because I want to take over and take care of her," he said.

Ian is not the only celebrity to get a new home this year. Romeo Tan recently upgraded to a new atas pad in Marina One while Hong Ling, 26, bought her first condo.

