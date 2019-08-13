Daily roundup: How to cook the perfect steak - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Unsplash
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. How to cook the perfect steak

All you need is your favourite cut, a cast iron skillet, oils and seasonings, and a pair of long-handled tongs... » READ MORE

2. 16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets

Photo: Instagram/miiiiii_sg

Phoon Huat doesn't only sell flour, sugar and cupcake sprinkles, it also stocks tons of Western ingredients like cheese, butter, pasta, canned food and breakfast items... » READ MORE

3. Female BMW driver, 67, rams through railing and falls 10m onto road after stepping on wrong pedal

Photo: Stomp

A 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital after her car crashed through a railing, fell 10 metres down onto a road and ended up overturned... » READ MORE

4. Body found in garbage chute area of Woodlands HDB block

Photo: Vivian Low

A 64-year-old man was found motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police said... » READ MORE

