Daily roundup: How to cook the perfect steak - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. How to cook the perfect steak
All you need is your favourite cut, a cast iron skillet, oils and seasonings, and a pair of long-handled tongs... » READ MORE
2. 16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
Phoon Huat doesn't only sell flour, sugar and cupcake sprinkles, it also stocks tons of Western ingredients like cheese, butter, pasta, canned food and breakfast items... » READ MORE
3. Female BMW driver, 67, rams through railing and falls 10m onto road after stepping on wrong pedal
A 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital after her car crashed through a railing, fell 10 metres down onto a road and ended up overturned... » READ MORE
4. Body found in garbage chute area of Woodlands HDB block
A 64-year-old man was found motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police said... » READ MORE