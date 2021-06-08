Daily roundup: How hot is the Singapore property market in 2021? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. How hot is the Singapore property market in 2021?

You might have seen the various headlines of how hot the Singapore property market is... » READ MORE

2. Calculative landlord? Tenant moves out after 'contract' demands additional $400 rent during lockdown

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The idea of forking out an extra $400 for rent during a lockdown might sound absurd, but for a tenant, it was just one of the many rules his landlord laid out for him after he moved into a shared bedroom in Jurong West... » READ MORE

3. Huat ah: Jurong noodle stall is giving away $888 — but only if you can help them find an employee

PHOTO: Facebook/Cai Ji Ke Kou Mian

Looking for a job — or some extra cash — during these troubling times? This hawker stall's call for help may be your answer... » READ MORE

4. Man overcomes setbacks to earn diploma after dropping out of poly 15 years ago

PHOTO: Facebook/Stephen Suriyah

For most Singaporeans, the next stage in life after secondary school would be continuing your education at a tertiary institution. But for Suriyah Selvarajah, 32, that was not meant to be... » READ MORE

