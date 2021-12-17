Daily roundup: How much do you really need to buy your first condominium - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. How much do you really need to buy your first condominium in Singapore?

Here's all the information you need about that all-important condo downpayment in Singapore so you can decide on what to do next as a first-time homebuyer... » READ MORE

2. Jeffrey Xu's $800k Bendemeer condo has a $10k photo and a $2 note from a fight with girlfriend Felicia Chin

PHOTO: Instagram/jeffrey_xu

The 33-year-old bought his 80 square metre resale unit for $800,000 in July this year and moved in two months later... » READ MORE

3. Restaurant owners lose money over 'unreasonable requests' via food delivery platforms

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

When customers' "unreasonable additional requests" to their orders are not met, they often complain... » READ MORE

4. SIA's much-coveted limited-edition batik mahjong set is back with a new look and costs $388

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines

If you missed out on Singapore Airlines' previous launch of their highly-coveted batik mahjong set, this is your chance to snag it... » READ MORE