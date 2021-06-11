Daily roundup: HSA seizes over 80,000 masks as it investigates company for illegal mask manufacturing, repackaging — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. HSA seizes over 80,000 masks as it investigates company for illegal mask manufacturing, repackaging

A local company is being investigated for manufacturing surgical masks here without a licence, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday (June 11)... » READ MORE

2. Sharon Au's serving quarantine at Orchard hotel, Zoe Tay causes 'commotion' after sending food to her

Instagram/sharonau13

Former TV host-actress Sharon Au is back in Singapore to spend time with her mum, and it seems like the drama and classy lifestyle have followed her from Paris... » READ MORE

3. BTS meal mania in Indonesia forces McDonald's outlets to close over Covid-19 fears

YouTube/KompasTV

McDonald's had to close several outlets in Indonesia on Wednesday (June 9) as delivery riders swarmed the restaurants to pick up orders of the newly launched BTS meal... » READ MORE

4. 'I can't meet my friends with benefits': Singaporeans spill about their sex lives during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

Unsplash

Going off all the condom hoarding going on during last year's circuit breaker period, you might expect a spike in bedroom activity this time around too... » READ MORE

