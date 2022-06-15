Daily roundup: HungryGoWhere is back: Grab buys, relaunches food portal — and other top stories today

1. HungryGoWhere is back: Grab buys, relaunches food portal

Grab on Wednesday (June 15) said it has bought and relaunched food reviews and restaurant reservations site HungryGoWhere and its accompanying social media channels... » READ MORE

2. 'If you don't have money, don't bring your parents': Diner and Singaporean relatives chided for ordering omelette in Melaka eatery

PHOTO: Facebook/SysYana Lashes

Good food but served with a large side of bad attitude and degrading comments — that was the harsh treatment one Malaysian woman and her Singaporean relatives received while dining at a popular eatery in Melaka last week... » READ MORE

3. 'It didn't disappoint me': Former SIA stewardess rejected from MasterChef Season 2, came back to Season 3 stronger than ever

PHOTO: Shamin D'Souza, meWATCH

While most of the contestants on MasterChef Singapore Season 3 probably only got their first taste of the show during the auditions, Shamin D'Souza found the experience all too familiar... » READ MORE

4. 'They are not scared': Resident on students allegedly defacing walls, burning paper at Serangoon HDB void deck

PHOTO: Facebook/Henry Ng

The police said they were alerted to a "possible fight" along Serangoon North Avenue 1 on Monday (June 13) and no injuries were reported... » READ MORE

