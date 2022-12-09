Daily roundup: It's nothing to be proud of, says Wang Yuqing about his 3 divorces — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'It's nothing to be proud of': Wang Yuqing shares about his 3 divorces, still not tired of love

When you're a public figure who has been through several high-profile divorces and breakups, it seems like you can't avoid the inevitable questions... » READ MORE

2. This made my day: Employer flies maid's kids to Singapore for their first reunion in 6 years

Zach Leong surprised his helper, Erma, by flying her children to Singapore so they could spend the holidays together. Facebook/Zach Leong

Seeing how disappointed his domestic helper got after learning that her trip home to the Philippines had to be postponed, one employer decided to fly her children to Singapore...» READ MORE

3. Car dealer says man who bought second-hand BMW blocked him after public complaint

Farhan, the owner of Evolution Motors, claims that Tan had blocked his calls when he tried to contact the latter about the defective BMW. PHOTO: Facebook/Tan Cheng Yong

Days after a disgruntled customer aired his grievances about receiving a defective car from a dealer on Monday (Dec 5), the latter has come forward to share his side of the story...» READ MORE

4. Free for first 50 customers: Popular lor mee chain opens new stall in Clementi

PHOTO: Facebook/Xin Mei Xiang Lor Mee

If you're a bit of a lor mee devotee, you should be familar with Xin Mei Xiang Lor Mee. A firm favourite with Eastie foodies... » READ MORE

