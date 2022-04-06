Daily roundup: Jail for man who caressed women's feet, claimed to be part of fake non-profit organisation — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Jail for man who caressed women's feet, claimed to be part of fake non-profit organisation Barefoot Walking Society

A man who gets sexually aroused by feet molested a teenager in March 2019 by touching her soles and toes - just two months after he was fined $8,000 for similar offences... » READ MORE

2. BlueSG car spotted in Woodlands Checkpoint - can go Johor meh?

PHOTO: Facebook/BlueSG Users Group/Noh Raihan

A BlueSG electric car that was spotted in Woodlands Checkpoint recently had some netizens quite puzzled, questioning if one can actually drive these cars across the Causeway... » READ MORE

3. Nam Seng Wanton Noodle reopens at new location, still helmed by 92-year-old owner

PHOTO: Facebook/namsengnoodles

However, those who love the nonagenarian's hearty bowls of wanton noodles need not mourn any longer as Nam Seng Wanton Noodle reopened at Che Kitchen, a coffee shop in Toa Payoh... » READ MORE

4. Runaway pet? Woman spotted 'rescuing' endangered African Crowned Crane in Singapore

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/Chaosli0n

A video of a woman calmly carrying an exotic bird, the African Grey Crowned Crane, by its wings along a road in Singapore made its rounds on social media... » READ MORE

